Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085548791
A bird's eye view of a mountain lake in Zelenogorye, the Republic of Crimea.
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventurealpinealpsarchitectureascentbeautifulbeautybluecalmcloudcolorfuldrawingelementenvironmenteuropeextremeforestgraphicsgreenhikinghillhouselakelandscapemountainmountainsnatureoutdoorpanoramaparkpeacefulrecreationsceneryseasonshorestonesunlighttraditionaltraveltreesvacationviewvillagewaterwhite
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist