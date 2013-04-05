Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
a bird perched on a tree branch with a beautiful sky in a blur background, picture of a bird standing on a tree on a sunny day in a defocused blur image
Edit
First fresh spring bush buds
Plant with blur green leaves
A few pieces of moss on the bark of a maple tree.
Wall of Cladonia lichens. Invisible pillars of nature. Alien plants. Art of plants.
Weed spread on brick of ruined temple
mosses and fungi at the forest
Old wine bottles covered in dust and mold

See more

1226633275

See more

1226633275

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143849145

Item ID: 2143849145

a bird perched on a tree branch with a beautiful sky in a blur background, picture of a bird standing on a tree on a sunny day in a defocused blur image

Formats

  • 5216 × 3632 pixels • 17.4 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 696 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 348 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Badi Uzzaman

Badi Uzzaman