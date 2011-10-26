Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
a bird perched on a tree branch with a beautiful sky in a blur background, picture of a bird standing on a tree on a sunny day in a defocused blur image
Edit
brown dandilion sapling
Ornamental Plant Tree Root Blur Background
Russian army theme with armed soldiers blur background with bokeh
Baby bird on roof house
Abstract blurred bokeh
Abstract motion blur background, sepia color tone
Blurred abstract background of People Meeting Conference Seminar

See more

523753768

See more

523753768

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143849127

Item ID: 2143849127

a bird perched on a tree branch with a beautiful sky in a blur background, picture of a bird standing on a tree on a sunny day in a defocused blur image

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Badi Uzzaman

Badi Uzzaman