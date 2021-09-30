Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088765118
Birch branches with green young juicy foliage and ladybug in sunlight with soft focus outdoors in nature in spring. Gentle fresh spring background with beautiful blurred bokeh
UNITED STATES
A
By AnnaNel
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbeautybirchbotanicalbotanybranchbrightbugclose-upcloseupdaydesigndetailecologyenvironmentflorafoliageforestfreshfreshnessgardengreengrowthinsectleaflifelightmacromorningnaturalnatureorganicoutdoorparkplantseasonshinespacespringsummersummertimesunsunlightsunnytexturetreetwigvibrantyoung
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist