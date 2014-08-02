Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Billbergia epiphytic bromèlid flower native to Latin America, pink in color with its star-shaped fruits in the home garden, it presents a beautiful natural design with the background of its leaves
A beautiful pink colours rose bud
pink lotus flower,close up
pink lotus flower,close up
Pink Anthurium flower in botanic garden
pink lotus in the pond
flower abstract photography
Springtime in the garden

See more

1082425154

See more

1082425154

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134884361

Item ID: 2134884361

Billbergia epiphytic bromèlid flower native to Latin America, pink in color with its star-shaped fruits in the home garden, it presents a beautiful natural design with the background of its leaves

Formats

  • 3456 × 2304 pixels • 11.5 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

C

Carlos Jose Corts