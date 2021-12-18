Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
BILBAO, SPAIN-DECEMBER 18, 2021 : GUGGENHEIM cleaners on strike for decent wages. Women worker protest for increase wage. Social activism in Bilbao, Spain. Woman holding flag and mop while on strike.
