Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
BILBAO, SPAIN-DECEMBER 18, 2021 : GUGGENHEIM cleaners on strike for decent wages. Women worker protest for increase wage. Social activism in Bilbao, Spain. Woman holding flag and mop while on strike.
Numerous public groups, both men and women, children walking
Set of People with Different Cheese Types. Tiny Male and Female Characters Holding Huge Pieces of Dairy Products, Sell on Market, Use Grater Isolated on White Background. Cartoon Vector Illustration
Connection background with people with smartphones. Chat, email messaging, sms, mobile concepts for web sites, web banners in modern flat design

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127790376

Item ID: 2127790376

BILBAO, SPAIN-DECEMBER 18, 2021 : GUGGENHEIM cleaners on strike for decent wages. Women worker protest for increase wage. Social activism in Bilbao, Spain. Woman holding flag and mop while on strike.

Important information

Formats

  • 7346 × 4900 pixels • 24.5 × 16.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Fahroni

Fahroni