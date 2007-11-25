Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BIGGIN HILL, KENT UK - JUNE 7th:Bleriot XI displaying at the Biggin Hill International Airshow, June 7th, 2008 Biggin Hill Airport , Kent, United Kingdom.
Photo Formats
5682 × 3788 pixels • 18.9 × 12.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.