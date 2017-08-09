Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Big Sur is a sparsely populated region of the central California, United States coast where the Santa Lucia Mountains rise abruptly from the Pacific Ocean.
Edit
Irish seascape in Howth County Dublin
Screda Point at Hartland Quay on the Atlantic Ocean on the South West Coast Path in Rural Devon, England, UK
Cape Point, Western Cape, South Africa, Atlantic Ocean
View of the City beaches from observatory
Yehliu area in summer. Yehliu is a cape on the north coast of Taiwan in the town of Wanli. The cape, known by geologists as the Yehliu Promontory, forms part of the Taliao Miocene Formation.
Photograph of one of the beautiful coasts of Menorca, Spain.
View of Great Orme Head from Scenic drive

See more

1352544044

See more

1352544044

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

13273465

Item ID: 13273465

Big Sur is a sparsely populated region of the central California, United States coast where the Santa Lucia Mountains rise abruptly from the Pacific Ocean.

Formats

  • 2500 × 1667 pixels • 8.3 × 5.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mariusz S. Jurgielewicz

Mariusz S. Jurgielewicz