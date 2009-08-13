Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Big bright yellow orange flower of American tickseed (Coreopsis grandiflora or Coreopsis lanceolata, garden coreopsis, Ketona tickseed) with thin jagged petals framed by other flowers and green leaves
Formats
2976 × 3968 pixels • 9.9 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG