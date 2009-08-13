Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Big bright yellow orange flower of American tickseed (Coreopsis grandiflora or Coreopsis lanceolata, garden coreopsis, Ketona tickseed) with thin jagged petals framed by other flowers and green leaves
Edit
Beautiful and colorful Flowers
The Beautiful Red and Yellow Flower
Bee on chrysanthemum
The Yellow Red Chrysanthemum Flower blooming in The Garden
Orange chrysanthemum blooming in autumn
Chrysanthemum is blooming in winter
beautiful fall chrysanthemums

See more

1336032887

See more

1336032887

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138504513

Item ID: 2138504513

Big bright yellow orange flower of American tickseed (Coreopsis grandiflora or Coreopsis lanceolata, garden coreopsis, Ketona tickseed) with thin jagged petals framed by other flowers and green leaves

Formats

  • 2976 × 3968 pixels • 9.9 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Burning Bright

Burning Bright