Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092534576
Bidens pilosa flowers, white with yellow pollen on a green leafy background.
W
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asteraceaeasteraceae bidensbackgroundbeautifulbeautybidens albabidens pilosablack-jackbloombloomingblossombotanybrightbushbushescloseupcolorcompositaedaisy bidensfieldflorafloralflowerfreshgardengrassgreenherbal medicineleafmacromeadownaturalnatureokinawaoutdooroutdoorspetalplantsatinwood grassseasonseedspringsummertropicalwhitewhite and yellow flowerwildwild floweryellow
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist