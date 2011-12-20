Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Bible Series. close up detail of antique holy bible open to the gospel according to the general epistle of john in the new testament
Photo Formats
1864 × 2784 pixels • 6.2 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
670 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
335 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.