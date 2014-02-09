Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
BHUBANESWAR, INDIA - NOVEMBER 24: An unidentified male dancer wears traditional ladies costume and performs Gotipua dance at Rabindra Mandap on November 24, 2011 in Bhubaneswar, India
Photo Formats
4073 × 2705 pixels • 13.6 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.