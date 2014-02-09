Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BHUBANESWAR, INDIA - NOVEMBER 24: An unidentified male dancer wears traditional ladies costume and performs Gotipua dance at Rabindra Mandap on November 24, 2011 in Bhubaneswar, India
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

90643576

Stock Photo ID: 90643576

BHUBANESWAR, INDIA - NOVEMBER 24: An unidentified male dancer wears traditional ladies costume and performs Gotipua dance at Rabindra Mandap on November 24, 2011 in Bhubaneswar, India

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 4073 × 2705 pixels • 13.6 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Bishwambers Photography

Bishwambers Photography

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.