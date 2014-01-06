Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BHOPAL- DECEMBER 2: "Bhopal Mother Statue"- opposite of the union carbide gas plant during the torch rally organized to mark the 26th year of Bhopal gas disaster, in Bhopal - India on December 2,2010.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

67242709

Stock Photo ID: 67242709

BHOPAL- DECEMBER 2: "Bhopal Mother Statue"- opposite of the union carbide gas plant during the torch rally organized to mark the 26th year of Bhopal gas disaster, in Bhopal - India on December 2,2010.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 4288 × 2848 pixels • 14.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

arindambanerjee

arindambanerjee