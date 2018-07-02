Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Bhimakali Hindu temple, a unique blend of Buddhist and Hindu architectural styles, beautifully set in landscape among the mountains of Sarahan, Himachal Pradesh in northern India. Horizontal
Edit
Yanque village whit erupting volcano, Peru
Village in the interior of Spain
Old industrial heritage in Puertollano, province of Ciudad Real, Spain
Europe, Italy, Cinque Terre, Vernazza, Vernazza, HIGH ANGLE VIEW OF TOWNSCAPE AND MOUNTAINS AGAINST SKY
The view in old town of Dubrovnik, Croatia
Old mining city Handlová with beautiful dominand old tower, Slovakia
High mountains bright sky in the evening.Old town at the foot of the mountains.Small houses near the sea on the mountain.Cloudy weather at sea.The ancient city on a hillside.Mist over the mountains.

See more

471246593

See more

471246593

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

59124184

Item ID: 59124184

Bhimakali Hindu temple, a unique blend of Buddhist and Hindu architectural styles, beautifully set in landscape among the mountains of Sarahan, Himachal Pradesh in northern India. Horizontal

Formats

  • 4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Daily Travel Photos

Daily Travel Photos