Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BHAKTAPUR, NEPAL- APRIL 13: Nepalese prepare a large carriage which will be pulled during the Nepali New Year in Bhaktapur, Nepal on April 13, 2008. Bhaktapur is located about 20 km east of Kathmandu.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

26882743

Stock Photo ID: 26882743

BHAKTAPUR, NEPAL- APRIL 13: Nepalese prepare a large carriage which will be pulled during the Nepali New Year in Bhaktapur, Nepal on April 13, 2008. Bhaktapur is located about 20 km east of Kathmandu.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

paul prescott

paul prescott

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.