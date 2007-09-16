Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Eliza Dushku and Brad Penny attend the Fox Emmy Party after the 59th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Spago on September 16, 2007 in Berverly Hills, California
Photo Formats
1635 × 2453 pixels • 5.5 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.