Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beuatiful blue or violet purple flowers, dry spikes and leaves of plant of fernleaf lavender (Lavandula pinnata or multifida) in background of flowering plants and volcano in Lanzarote, Canary islands
Edit
lavender, flower
Wildflowers at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Southern California.
View at Icelandic plains during summertime
Spring scene with a Spanish lavender bush and a rocky mountain in the background in La Cabrera, Madrid.
the beautiful flowers in New Zealand
A vertical shot of a beautiful lavender field
Red and purple desert blooms engulf the trail

See more

1377849206

See more

1377849206

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134279699

Item ID: 2134279699

Beuatiful blue or violet purple flowers, dry spikes and leaves of plant of fernleaf lavender (Lavandula pinnata or multifida) in background of flowering plants and volcano in Lanzarote, Canary islands

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Burning Bright

Burning Bright