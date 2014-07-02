Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
BERWICK UPON TWEED, ENGLAND, JUNE 2008: Insignia at the Kings Own Scottish Borderers Regimental Museum. A Scottish regiment in the British Army whose regimental museum is in England.
Photo Formats
3888 × 3669 pixels • 13 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 944 pixels • 3.3 × 3.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 472 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
