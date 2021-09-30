Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082693004
Berries of yellow and red raspberries in a black plate on a white background. Yellow raspberries. Fruit berries. Harvesting. Fruit dessert. Healthy eating. White background. Shop window.
m
By malaha.art
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appetizerbackgroundberriesberryclose upcolorfuldessertdietdishfoodfreshfreshnessfruitfruit dessertgourmetharvesthealthhealthyhealthy eating conceptingredientjuicylunchmanynaturalnatureorganicplateproduceraspberryraspberry berryrawredripeseasonspacesummersweettastetastytemptationvegetarianvegetarianismvitaminvitaminswhitewhite backgroundyellow
Categories: Food and Drink, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist