Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Berries (bacca, Ing. berry) are fruits that are categorized as 'super fruit' because they are rich in vitamins and antioxidants. This type of fruit is a fleshy fruit and a lot of flesh that can be eat
Formats
3492 × 4656 pixels • 11.6 × 15.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG