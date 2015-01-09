Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Berlin Prenzlauer Berg, 2022: Cemetery I of the Georgen Parochialgemeinde is one of the cemeteries of the Berlin Evangelical Georgen Parochialgemeinde. The site is a garden and cultural monument.
Formats
5184 × 3458 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG