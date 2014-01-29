Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
BERLIN - MAY 31: Berlin's Aleksandar Nadjfejl throwing a freeshot during 1st basketball playoff half final match - Alba Berlin vs Telekom Baskets Bonn (71:73) at O2World May 31, 2009 in Berlin.
Photo Formats
2135 × 3202 pixels • 7.1 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.