Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BERLIN - MAY 16 : Crowds demonstrate on European Action Days “Fight the crisis: put the people first” May 16, 2009 in Berlin. Similar demonstrations were held in France, Iceland, Ireland and Latvia.
Photo Formats
3663 × 2526 pixels • 12.2 × 8.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 690 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 345 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG