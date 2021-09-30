Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086515526
Berlin, Germany, October 2021: German Bundestag. Building of German Parliament. National flags flying on a flagpole in a front of Reichstag building.
A
By Ajdin Kamber
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectureberlinblowingborderbuildingbundestagcapitalcold warcolorcountrydestinationdeutschlandeueuropeflagflagpoleflyingfreedomgermanicgermanygovernmentheadquarterhistorichistoryhorizontalidentityinsignialandmarkmonumentnationnationalnational flagnationalismnationalityoldpalaceparliamentparliamentarypatrioticpatriotismpoliticalredreichstagrepublicskystatesymboltourismwavingwind
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist