Berlin, Germany - October 18, 2021: The German Parliament Reichstag surrounded by colorful trees as seen from the Willi-Brandt Street with locals crossing the Otto-von-Bismarck Allee
China, Heihe, July 2019: Emperor hotel Building on Heihe street in summer
HAMBURG, GERMANY - JUNE 5, 2016: Exterior view of the Russian Orthodox Church of St. Johann of Kronstadt on June 6, 2016. The church was called before Gnadenkirche St. Pauli and was renamed in 2007.
VARNA, BULGARIA - AUG 08, 2015: Tourists walk on a pedestrian street in downtown. Architecture and streets of the town of Varna in Bulgaria. Picture taken during a trip to Bulgaria.
Moscow, Russia- June 9, 2017 : View of the Kremlin and Alexander Garden with lots of tourists in Moscow in summer on June 9, 2017.
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - SEPTEMBER 10, 2017: Sultanahmet Park, Panoramic View of the Hagia Sofya and crowds of people resting here
Nakanoshima Osaka Central Public Hall, Japan
Hokkaido Japan - Nov 3 , 2019 - Former Hokkaido Government Office in yellow ginkgo street in fall

Berlin, Germany - October 18, 2021: The German Parliament Reichstag surrounded by colorful trees as seen from the Willi-Brandt Street with locals crossing the Otto-von-Bismarck Allee

