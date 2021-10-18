Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Berlin, Germany - October 18, 2021: The German Parliament Reichstag surrounded by colorful trees as seen from the Willi-Brandt Street with locals crossing the Otto-von-Bismarck Allee
Formats
5474 × 3649 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG