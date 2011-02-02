Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BERLIN - FEBRUARY 19: Actress Isabelle Adjani attends the 'Mammuth' Premiere during of the 60th Berlin International Film Festival at the Berlinale Palast on February 19, 2010 in Berlin, Germany
Photo Formats
3456 × 2304 pixels • 11.5 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.