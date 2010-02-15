Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BERLIN - FEBRUARY 15: Actress Catherine Deneuve attends the Annual Cinema For Peace Gala during of the 60th Berlin Film Festival at the Konzerthaus on February 15, 2010 in Berlin, Germany.
Photo Formats
2304 × 3456 pixels • 7.7 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.