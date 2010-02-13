Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BERLIN - FEBRUARY 13: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 'Shutter Island' Photocall during day three of the 60th Berlin Film Festival at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 13, 2010 in Berlin, Germany.
Photo Formats
2304 × 3456 pixels • 7.7 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG