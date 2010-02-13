Images

BERLIN - FEBRUARY 13: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 'Shutter Island' Photocall during day three of the 60th Berlin Film Festival at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 13, 2010 in Berlin, Germany.
46654816

Stock Photo ID: 46654816

Photo Formats

  • 2304 × 3456 pixels • 7.7 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Denis Makarenko

Denis Makarenko