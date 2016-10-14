Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
BERLIN - FEBRUARY 11: Donata Wenders and Wim Wenders attend the 'Tuan Yuan' Premiere during day one of the 60th Berlin Film Festival at the Berlinale Palast on February 11, 2010 in Berlin, Germany.
Photo Formats
3456 × 2304 pixels • 11.5 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.