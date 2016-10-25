Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Berlin 2022: View along the empty Potsdamer Straße in the direction of Potsdamer Platz with the Bahntower, the Cinemaxx cinema, the Boulevard der Stars, on the left the Deutsche Kinemathek.
Formats
5184 × 3458 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG