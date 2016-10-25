Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Berlin 2022: View along the empty Potsdamer Straße in the direction of Potsdamer Platz with the Bahntower, the Cinemaxx cinema, the Boulevard der Stars, on the left the Deutsche Kinemathek.
Edit
CHICAGO - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2015: The Marshall Fields department store. Marshall Field & Company was an upscale department store in Chicago before being acquired by Macy's, Inc.
Sydney, NSW, Australia - August 28, 2020: Corner of George and Bridge Streets in Circular Quay with Grosvenor Place and Morrison Bar behind
BOSTON, USA - AUG. 2, 2019: Modern office buildings on Congress Street next to the Post Office Square in Boston Financial District in downtown Boston, Massachusetts, MA, USA.
LONDON UK - 19TH JUNE 2017; South Quay Bridge in the financial district of Canary Wharf in London
LONDON - OCTOBER 20, 2018. Another skyscraper nears completion in the financial district, seen from Gracechurch Street, east London, UK.
Potsdamer Platz, Germany, Berlin, city district Mitte, March 2017, traffic, skyline, skyscraper, Bahntower, Kollhoff-Tower, blue sky, cars, bicycles, evening, centered
New York, NY, USA - February 14, 2013: Afternoon scene on the 5th Avenue in Midtown at 42nd Street

See more

1936601320

See more

1936601320

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143323933

Item ID: 2143323933

Berlin 2022: View along the empty Potsdamer Straße in the direction of Potsdamer Platz with the Bahntower, the Cinemaxx cinema, the Boulevard der Stars, on the left the Deutsche Kinemathek.

Important information

Formats

  • 5184 × 3458 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mo Photography Berlin

Mo Photography Berlin