Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
the berca mud vulcan are a geologic and botanical appointment placed in the berca commune in the buzau county in romania volcanoe volcano colour flow summer nature outside texture outdoors eruption eu
Photo Formats
2912 × 4368 pixels • 9.7 × 14.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG