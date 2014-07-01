Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Bender near Tiraspol, Transnistria, Moldova - Jun 07 2004: Monument to the valiant fighters for the power of the Soviets. Commemorates the Bendery uprising in Bender, the second city of Transnistria.
Edit
Shenzhen, China: September 13, 2018: Window of the World theme park in the city of Shenzhen, China. Window of the World has 130 reproductions of tourist attractions from around the world.
NEW YORK, USA - MAY 25 2018 - United Nations headquartered in a complex designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer open to public
Astana. Kazakhstan.
Danube Island - one of the most interesting extensive public recreation area of Vienna
BH, BRAZIL - JUNE 22 - An exterior view of the JK Building, on June 22, 2014, in Belo Horizonte Brazil. Designed by Oscar Niemeyer this building is known by the name of brazilian President Kubitschek
Warsaw, Poland 09/22/2019: Q22 -Neomodern skyscraper in Warsaw
Tel Aviv, Israel - June 9, 2018: Exterior view of the Azrieli Center, three business towers in different shapes located between Ayalon Highway, Hashalom and Kaplan Streets, Tel Aviv.

See more

1109864699

See more

1109864699

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141563803

Item ID: 2141563803

Bender near Tiraspol, Transnistria, Moldova - Jun 07 2004: Monument to the valiant fighters for the power of the Soviets. Commemorates the Bendery uprising in Bender, the second city of Transnistria.

Important information

Formats

  • 2122 × 2840 pixels • 7.1 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 747 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 374 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jono Photography

Jono Photography