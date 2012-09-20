Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Bender near Tiraspol, Transnistria, Moldova - Jun 07 2004: Tank Monument at the Memorial of Military Glory in Bender. With eternal flame and Transnistria flag. In a park with bell tower behind.
