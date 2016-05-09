Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The Belted Galloway is a heritage beef breed of cattle originating from Galloway in South West Scotland, adapted to living on the poor upland pastures and windswept moorlands of the region.
Brown Bears (Ursus arctos) in Lake Clark National Park, Alaska, USA
Buffalo running thorugh the water
Herd of American Bison (Bison Bison) or Buffalo
The musk-ox lies on the snow.
Bitch dog breed Tibetan Mastiff on natuire
dog mongrel black and white color on the chain walks near the doghouse
Highland cattle in the snow

See more

1930479062

See more

1930479062

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132513093

Item ID: 2132513093

The Belted Galloway is a heritage beef breed of cattle originating from Galloway in South West Scotland, adapted to living on the poor upland pastures and windswept moorlands of the region.

Formats

  • 5088 × 3398 pixels • 17 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

meunierd

meunierd