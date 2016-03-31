Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Below view of Brown metal spiral staircase pattern with iron railing in front of brick textured wall. Decoration exterior on sky background, Spiral wrought steel staircase, No focus, specifically.
Formats
5673 × 6729 pixels • 18.9 × 22.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
843 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
422 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG