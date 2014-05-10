Images

Image
Bell-shaped blue flowers, with a white fringe, of Muscari armeniacum surrounded by green basal leaves, close up. Known as Armenian grape hyacinth or garden grape-hyacinth in the family Asparagaceae.
1778235179

1778235179

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129278559

Item ID: 2129278559

Formats

  • 3639 × 4852 pixels • 12.1 × 16.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

LifeCollectionPhotography

LifeCollectionPhotography