Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Bellagio, Italy, November 2021. A small picturesque resort town of Bellagio Italy, on the shores of Lake Como. Beautiful view of the lake, the pier at sunset. A couple in love looks at the sunset.
Formats
2624 × 3936 pixels • 8.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG