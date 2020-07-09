Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096168251
BELGRADE, SERBIA - JULY 9, 2020: Anti Covid 19 restrictions protesters in front of Serbian parliament in belgrade during the anti vucic and curfew demonstrations of July 2020.
Belgrade, Serbia
