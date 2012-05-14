Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
BELGRADE, SERBIA - FEBRUARY 7: Serbian Ana Ivanovic returns a ball during a match against Russian Alisa Kleybanova during FED CUP RUSSIA - SERBIA February 7, 2010 in Belgrade. Kleybanova won 2-0.
Photo Formats
2500 × 1680 pixels • 8.3 × 5.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 672 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 336 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.