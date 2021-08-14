Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
BELGRADE, SERBIA - AUGUST 14, 2021 Electric bus in Belgrade from GSP Beograd operating. It's an electric zero emission ecological bus. They're a part of public transportation transit system of the ciy
Formats
3600 × 2400 pixels • 12 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG