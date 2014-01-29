Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
BELGRADE - MARCH 6: Serbian player Nenad Zimonjic returns a ball during a match of doubles against America double during DAVIS CUP SERBIA - USA, MARCH 6, 2010 in Belgrade, Serbia.USA won 3-1
Photo Formats
2500 × 1680 pixels • 8.3 × 5.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 672 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 336 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.