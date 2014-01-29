Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BELGRADE - MARCH 6: Serbian player Nenad Zimonjic returns a ball during a match of doubles against America double during DAVIS CUP SERBIA - USA, MARCH 6, 2010 in Belgrade, Serbia.USA won 3-1
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

48102847

Stock Photo ID: 48102847

BELGRADE - MARCH 6: Serbian player Nenad Zimonjic returns a ball during a match of doubles against America double during DAVIS CUP SERBIA - USA, MARCH 6, 2010 in Belgrade, Serbia.USA won 3-1

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2500 × 1680 pixels • 8.3 × 5.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 672 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 336 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Foto011

Foto011

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.