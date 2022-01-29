Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
BELGRADE, JANUARY 29, 2022: Selective blur on Old senior man and woman, couple, wearing a facemask, waking in Belgrade with a groceries bag and shopping cart during coronavirus covid 19 health crisis
Formats
4000 × 2666 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG