Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
BELGRADE - APRIL 25: FED CUP SERBIA-SLOVAK REPUBLIC,Magdalena Rybarikova (SVK) returns a ball during a match against Bojana Jovanovski (SRB), Jovanovski won with 2:0.APRIL.25,2010 in Belgrade, Serbia
Photo Formats
2500 × 1662 pixels • 8.3 × 5.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.