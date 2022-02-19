Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Belfort, France - February 19 , 2022: This bunker was part of the French Maginot Line. It has an underground network underneath. It served as command centre during the Cold War. Selective focus.
Edit
Zagreb, Croatia - March 26, 2022: German War Graves from the Second World War in Mirogoj cemetery in Zagreb. Selective focus.
Zagreb, Croatia - March 26, 2022: German War Graves from the Second World War in Mirogoj cemetery in Zagreb. Selective focus.
Jasenovac, Croatia - March 27, 2022: Concentration and Extermination camp established in the village of Jasenovac and operated by the governing Ustasha regime. Sunny spring day. Selective focus.
Jasenovac, Croatia - March 27, 2022: Concentration and Extermination camp established in the village of Jasenovac and operated by the governing Ustasha regime. Sunny spring day. Selective focus.
Jasenovac, Croatia - March 27, 2022: Concentration and Extermination camp established in the village of Jasenovac and operated by the governing Ustasha regime. Sunny spring day. Selective focus.
Jasenovac, Croatia - March 27, 2022: Concentration and Extermination camp established in the village of Jasenovac and operated by the governing Ustasha regime. Sunny spring day. Selective focus.
Jasenovac, Croatia - March 27, 2022: Concentration and Extermination camp established in the village of Jasenovac and operated by the governing Ustasha regime. Sunny spring day. Selective focus.

See more

2142891713

See more

2142891713

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135489935

Item ID: 2135489935

Belfort, France - February 19 , 2022: This bunker was part of the French Maginot Line. It has an underground network underneath. It served as command centre during the Cold War. Selective focus.

Important information

Formats

  • 6212 × 4141 pixels • 20.7 × 13.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Maurizio Fabbroni

Maurizio Fabbroni