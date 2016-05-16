Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096979304
Belarus, the city of Gomil, May 16, 2016. Kindergarten. Portrait of a preschooler boy in kindergarten.
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activityboysbrown haircasual clothingcaucasian ethnicitycheerfulchildchildhoodchildren onlyclassroomclose-upconfidencecreativitycutedevelopmenteducationelementary ageelementary schoolelementary studentenjoymentfocus on foregroundfront viewfunhappinesshuman faceindoorsinnocenceintelligencejoylearninglifestyleslookinglooking at cameramalesone boy onlyone personoutdoorsplayfulplayingportraitpreschoolpreschool agereal peopleschool buildingschool childrenschoolboysmallsmilingstudent
Categories: People
Similar images
More from this artist