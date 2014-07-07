Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BEIJING-NOVEMBER 13: Panorama of Beijing's Central Business District skyline on Nov, 13, 2010 in Beijing, China. Beijing is the Capital of China, the second-largest economy in the World.
Photo Formats
3398 × 2493 pixels • 11.3 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 734 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 367 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.