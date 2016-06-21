Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BEIJING-NOV 6: Sergei Voronov of Russia performs in the Men-Free Skating event of the SAMSUNG Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2010 on Nov 6, 2010 in Beijing, China.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

64839601

Stock Photo ID: 64839601

BEIJING-NOV 6: Sergei Voronov of Russia performs in the Men-Free Skating event of the SAMSUNG Cup of China ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2010 on Nov 6, 2010 in Beijing, China.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2246 × 2677 pixels • 7.5 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 839 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 420 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

T

testing