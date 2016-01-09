Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BEIJING-MAY 8: Dancers of the Czech National Theater ballet troupe perform on stage at Mei Lanfang Theatre on May 8, 2010 in Beijing, China. This event is part of the Czech Culture Festival in China.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

52758757

Stock Photo ID: 52758757

BEIJING-MAY 8: Dancers of the Czech National Theater ballet troupe perform on stage at Mei Lanfang Theatre on May 8, 2010 in Beijing, China. This event is part of the Czech Culture Festival in China.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3005 × 2319 pixels • 10 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 772 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 386 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

T

testing