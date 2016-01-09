Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BEIJING-MAY 8: Dancers of the Czech National Theater ballet troupe perform on stage at Mei Lanfang Theatre on May 8, 2010 in Beijing, China. This event is part of the Czech Culture Festival in China.
Photo Formats
3005 × 2319 pixels • 10 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 772 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 386 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG