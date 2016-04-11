Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
BEIJING-FEBRUARY 19: Actors of China National Peking Opera Company perform the Peking Opera "The Red Haired Galloping Horse" at Meilanfang theatre on February 19, 2010 in Beijing, China
Photo Formats
2244 × 2525 pixels • 7.5 × 8.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
889 × 1000 pixels • 3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
445 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.