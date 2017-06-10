Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
BEIJING-AUG 31: China's XU Xi Angwu (R) fights against Australian ROMARY Leon Khim (L) during the Karate competitions of the SportAccord Combat Games 2010 Beijing on Aug31, 2010 in Beijing, China
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

60170977

Stock Photo ID: 60170977

BEIJING-AUG 31: China's XU Xi Angwu (R) fights against Australian ROMARY Leon Khim (L) during the Karate competitions of the SportAccord Combat Games 2010 Beijing on Aug31, 2010 in Beijing, China

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2909 × 2676 pixels • 9.7 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 920 pixels • 3.3 × 3.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 460 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

T

testing