Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
BEIJING-AUG 31: China's XU Xi Angwu (R) fights against Australian ROMARY Leon Khim (L) during the Karate competitions of the SportAccord Combat Games 2010 Beijing on Aug31, 2010 in Beijing, China
Photo Formats
2909 × 2676 pixels • 9.7 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 920 pixels • 3.3 × 3.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 460 pixels • 1.7 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG